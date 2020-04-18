CM Sindh announces complete lockdown of areas reporting coronavirus cases

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to completely close the areas of Karachi from where, coronavirus cases are being reported in huge numbers.

As per details, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said decided to completely seal the coronavirus hotspot areas in Karachi, in a new strategy to deal with the deadly virus.

Shah in his statement said that he is disappointed over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, adding that without social distance and isolation, the spread of the virus cannot be prevented.

On the other hand, isolation centers with 10,000 beds will be established in Sindh to meet any possible emergency arising out of coronavirus in the province.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that the decision was being taken as a proactive measure against the dangerous pathogen.

A field isolation center is also being set up in the district of Tando Allah Yar’s local hospital.