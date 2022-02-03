CM Sindh approves KB feeder network upgradation for K-IV

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewed development schemes of Irrigation, agriculture, Forest, Livestock and road sectors, including canal upgradation of KB Feeder network for K-IV.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Work Imran atta Soomro. Special Secretary P&D Asghar Memon, Member P&D Fatah Tunio and others, said a statement.

The chief minister said that upgradation of Kalri Baghar Feeder network was important to enhance water requirement from Keenjhar Lake for Karachi. “We have to upgrade it so that it could carry more than 1200 Cusecs for the K-IV project,” he said.

Another scheme, Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed was rehabilitation of KB Feeder System and extension of Keenjhar Lake. “This would also help to arrange more water for the city of Karachi,” he said and directed Chairman P&D to prepare its necessary documentation.

The other two important projects cleared were Rehabilitation of Left bank Outfall Drainage system and construction of Sea protective Dyke in Thatta district. These projects would cost over Rs 200 billion.

A scheme of restoration of the Forest Ecosystem has also been worked out for which the federal government would be requested to bear its 50 percent cost and the remaining 50 percent would be arranged by the provincial government, the chief minister said.

The agriculture department has also recommended two schemes: water conservation through construction of water storage reservoirs coupled with a solar pumping system and Cold Storage units for farmers with a capacity of 1000 MT. Both the schemes cost over Rs2 billion.

He said that these both schemes could be launched on co-sharing between the federal and provincial governments.

The Livestock & Fisheries department submitted three schemes of Rs29 billion for their inclusion in the federal PSP. They include National Pr-ogram for Genetic Improv-ement of Non-Descriptive Cattle in Pakistan, Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development Project, Project on import substitution and export promotion for livestock & fisheries.

Murad directed Chairm-an P&D to clear their PC-I and send them for PSDP.

The road sector schemes of over Rs 85 billion were discussed and cleared in the meeting for next federal PSDP include construction of 189 km Coastal Highway from Keti Bunder to Ali Bunder, construction of road to connect Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar to District Matiari at Bhit Shah.

Dualization of 31 km Tando Allahyar to Tando Adam Road, construction of 150 km road from Rahri (Sukkur) to Guddu Barrage via Khanpur Mahar, Jarwar, Mirpur Mathelo and M-ohammadpur. Construction of 135 km additional carriageway of Mehran Highway (Nawabshah-raniput), 40 km road from Thatta to Jhimpir.

Construction of 203 km road from Sanghar to Salehpat via Mudh Jamraho upto Rahri Road. Constru-ction of a 45 km additional carriageway of road from Naudero to Lakhi.