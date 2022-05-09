CM Sindh approves launching of Safe city project

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Planning and Development Board to prepare PC-1 of the Safe City project on war footings so that bids for the project could be invited for physical launch of the project within next four months.

“We are already late in implementing the project and now I won’t allow any unnecessary delay.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review progress of Safe city project being launched in the city here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Taimur Talpur, CM Special Assistant on IT Ms Tanzila, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Home Saeed Mangnijo, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, DG Sindh Safe Cities Authorities DIG Maqsood Memon and other concerned.

Director General Safe City Authority Maqsood Memon briefing the chief minister said that the Authority was established in January 2022 to implement safe city projects all over Sindh but in the first phase establishment of Safe City in Karachi is under process.

Under the plan 10,000 new cameras would be installed at 2000 spots/points in three phases apart from upgrading the existing 2000 camera as per Safe/Smart city specification.

The cost of the project as per consultantwas estimated over Rs27 billion in which all aspects were not covered, Maqsood Memon said and added the consultant has already been asked to submit a detailed proposal.

Meanwhile, the NRTC, after signing an MOU with the provincial government, submitted a proposal of Rs29 billion as an estimated cost of the project.

The chief minister taking decisions directed the DG Sindh Safe City Project to upgrade the existing 2000 cameras within six months for which he approved an amount of Rs1 billion. He also approved a proposal to hand over the 2000 cameras project from Sindh police to Safe City Authority so that it could be upgraded, operated, and maintained.

Mr Shah also directed P&D department and DG Safe City authority to revive USA-sponsored project under which 3000 new cameras were to be installed in the city.

It may be recalled that INL of USA had approved a $20 million donation to install 3000 cameras in the city as first phase of Safe City project.

“If the INL project of 3000 cameras is launched and 2000 cameras are already functioning our city would have a network of 5000 cameras within a period of one year,” the CM said.

Murad also directed P&D department to prepare and approve PC-1 of Safe City project on war footings so that work on the project could be started within next four years. “I want installation of all the remaining 7000 cameras ready and functional within next two year,” the CM issued directives.

The meeting decided to establish a 15- storey building for Central Command Center and a five-storey building for Regional Command Center along with residential tower at Hassan Square.

Maqsood Memon told the CM that almost all the roads of the city would be dug up to lay the Fiber Optical cables. It may take time to seek permission from the concerned utility agencies. At this the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to talk to PTCL and such other organizations if they have such a network so that digging up of the roads could be avoided.

Meanwhile the chief minister directed the finance department to provide necessary budget to Safe Cities Authority for recruitment.

The Chief Minister on the proposal of the Home department and the Safe City Authority approved installation of 3000 new cameras as the first phase with an estimated cost of Rs. 4 billion. Mr Shah directed the Safe City Authority to complete the first phase within a year.

Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi said that he would prepare PC-I in consultation with all the relevant institutions and then approve it for the bidding process.