CM Sindh meets industrialists, traders to seek their suggestions for next budget

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that he has planned to present a `Citizen budget’- 2021-22 for which he has started consultation with all the stakeholders, including industrialists, traders and agriculturists.

“We would incorporate all your good suggestions in the next budget and our next budget would reflect citizens participation.”

This he said while presiding over a consultative meeting with stakeholders here at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary, chairman P&D, concerned secretaries, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Industries, Saleem Qureshi, President ICCI Jamshoro Zia-ur-Rehman, President MCCI Mirpurkhas Khalid Khan, Jafer memon of Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber, Mohammad Ali Shaikh of Larkana Chamber, President SITE Association Karachi Abdul Hadi, President LATI-Landhi, President FB Area Association of Trade & Industry Mohammad Ali, President SITE Superhighway Nisar Ahmed, President Bin Qasim Association Mian Ahmed, President Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Hyderabad Meera Mohammad Shah, President Sindh Abadgar Board Mohammad Nawaz Shah and others.

The chief minister told the stakeholders that the provincial government had anticipated to receive Rs 967.5 billion during the current financial year and the provincial government would receive Rs 228 billion of its own resources.

“This is the total amount of Rs 1.19 trillion budget of the provincial government,” he said and added that out of total budget 81 percent was spent on non-development and 19 percent on the development side.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 81 percent non-development budget, education was given 20 percent, 19 percent Finance dept, health 14 percent, home (law and order and justice) 12 percent, local government nine percent, Irrigation three percent and 23 other departments.

He added that 43 percent of the budget was utilized on salary, 42 percent on operational expenses and 15 percent on pension.

The CM Sindh said that the Sindh government was giving grants to leading hospitals and education institutions.

Industrialists of Karachi told the chief minister that there was water shortage almost in all the industrial areas.

At this the chief minister said that the Combined Treatment Plant would be established with the support of World Bank and Inshallah work on the project would be started next year. “This treated water would be used for industrial purposes,”: he said.

The industrialist pointed out that the road in the Korangi Industrial area has been constructed and its nullahs have also been cleaned.

They demanded the construction of Mehran Highway to resolve their traffic congestion issues. The chief minister said that he has already approved over Rs 450 million for construction of Mehran Highway. “I’ll ensure to start work on the road during next financial year,” he said.

The SITE Association suggested that the roads in the SITE area must be constructed along with overhauling of the sewerage system.

At this the chief minister said that on the suggestion of the industrialists 17 roads have been selected for widening and reconstruction in the SITE area in the beginning of next financial year. He added that the water board has started laying its lines.

The chief minister noted the suggestions given by the representatives of different industrialists and traders and constituted a committee of traders, P&D and fiancé to meet every month to discuss the issues and resolve them.

The agriculturists told the chief minister that the province of Sindh had harvested bumper crops of onion.

“There should be grower-friendly policies,” they suggested.

The growers suggested the chief minister to encourage agricultural reach and horticulture in the province.

They termed subsidy being offered to the growers on fertilizer and cotton seed a good move for the growers. The traders also suggested establishment of an industrial zone in Shaheed Benazirabad which the chief minister noted.