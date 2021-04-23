CM Sindh urges masses to follow COVID SOPs

F.P Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that coronavirus cases will keep increasing until and unless people start following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the pandemic spread.

CM Murad Ali Shah made the statement while chairing the session of the provincial task force on coronavirus on Friday.

During the session, a briefing was given to the participants regarding the government steps for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.

It was stated by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechucho that coronavirus cases positivity rate in Karachi has reached 8.9 per cent, while in Hyderabad 16.64 and 2.72 in other districts of the province.

The meeting was briefed that as many as 431 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in January, 339 in February, 151 in March and 72 people so far have succumbed to the coronavirus in the month of April. On the occasion, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said the number of COVID-19 cases will keep increasing coronavirus cases will keep increasing until and unless people start following SOPs.

There are 531 ventilators available in the medical facilities of Karachi, the meeting was briefed. It was also informed that the province has so far received 5,62000 COVID vaccine doses from the federal government.