CM Sindh, Zaidi complain PM about each other’s behaviour

KARACHI (TLTP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah have penned letters to the Prime Minister after a verbal clash in Karachi Transformation Plan meeting a week earlier.

The information of the incident surfaced on Saturday after the letter written by the chief minister came to the forefront.

“That on 16.01.2021, another meeting of the Committee took place at the Chief Minister House, Karachi. However, towards the end of the meeting, Zaidi acted in a hostile and belligerent manner in the presence of the Committee towards the undersigned [CM Murad]…,” said the letter. The letter further stated that “Mr Zaidi’s unruly behaviour, which under no stretch of imagination can be deemed as one expected from a Federal Minister, was ignored”.

The province’s top executive further complained to the Prime Minister that this “is clearly not the first time Mr Zaidi had shown such arrogance and belligerence at public forums which is unbecoming of any citizen let alone a federal minister”.

Registering his protest against Zaidi’s behaviour through the letter, Murad expressed hope that the Prime Minister’s Office “will take some action, and in future, maturity (to some extent), inter alia, will be seen as merit for appointments at such positions”.

On the other hand, Zaidi in a series of tweets on Saturday presented his side of the story. He said he has written a letter to Prime Minister after a verbal clash with Murad during the meeting on January 16.