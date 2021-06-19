CM stress to expedite work on completion of tourism authority

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 23rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far in implementing the decisions taken at the last meeting of the Board regarding the transfer of assets and employees of the dissolved Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the newly formed Tourism and Culture Authority and other matters. Some new measures have been approved in the meeting.

Apart from Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Advocate General Shamail Butt and Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments, other senior officials also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that several decisions regarding the establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism and Culture Authority have been implemented.

While progress is being made on some issues, the meeting was told. The meeting was informed that all the ongoing ADP schemes of Tourism Corporation have been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority. Similarly, movable and immovable assets of the corporation have also been transferred to the authority. The meeting also approved to transfer the endowment fund set up under the corporation to the Culture and Tourism Authority for payment of salaries to the employees transferred from the corporation to the authority.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also stressed on the need to expedite the transfer of the remaining affairs and affairs of the Corporation to the Culture and Tourism Authority and complete the entire process of setting up of the Authority in a timely manner and directed the concerned authorities to include Culture and Tourism in this overall process. The real objectives of the establishment of the authority should be kept in view. The Chief Minister said that whatever problem arises in this regard, the government will solve the problems in a timely manner.

He directed the Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet all the legal requirements for liquidation and establishment of authority, especially in the transfer of land, so that the process of establishment of authority could be completed smoothly.