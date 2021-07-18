CM suspends entire staff of Excise checkpost Shergarh

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday paid surprise visits to various places including hospitals, check posts, police stations and other public place in district Mardan and Malakand.

The Chief Minister drove to Mardan and Malakand without any protocol and security escorts. During his surprise visit to Excise check post at Sher Ghar Mardan, Mahmood Khan ordered immediate suspension of all the staff deputed their on account of negligence towards their duties.

As the Chief Minister reached the check post, the staff on duty was relaxing in a room instead of check vehicles on the road. When questioned by the Chief Minister about their negligent attitude towards their duties, the staff made an excuse of hot weather on the road out there.

Mahmood remarked that being chief executive of the province, if he goes out in heat and visits varoius places, why they cannot perform their duties for which they are being paid from public exchequer.

While expressing dissatisfaction on sanitation and cleanliness in certain localities of Mardan, he issued warning to the concerned TMOs for getting things better in their jurisdictions as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan also paid a surprise visit to Dargai hospital to review the treatment facilities being provided therein. Taking notice of poor management and unhiegenic conditions in the hospital, the Chief Minister ordered suspension of the Medical Superintendents and issued warning to the rest of the staff. He also sought and explanation from Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer Malakand on the matter.

Taking cognizance of poor traffic management in Sakha Kot, the Chief Minister ordered suspension of the concerned traffic incharge and other responsible quarters.

Talking on this ocassion, Mahmood Khan made it clear that any government official who is negligent towards his duties, will be treated with iron hands adding that strict action under the rules will be taken against such negligent officials and they will have to go home straight.

He said that all the government departments and public servants would have to attach top most priority to the public service and maximum facilitation to the masses, and any kind of laxity to this end will not be tolerated at all.

Mahmood Khan termed better and improved public service delivery as one of the top most agenda of the incumbent government and added that all the government functionaries will have to perform to ensure better public service delivery upto the desired level.