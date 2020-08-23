CM takes notice of lease mine blast in Orakzai

PESHAWAR (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday took notice of a lease mine blast in Dola area of Orakzai district.

The Chief Minister ordered the concerned authorities to take action against the illegal mine lease owner.

He also directed to provide best medical aid to the injured.

The CM said it is the responsibility of the concerned mine lease owner to provide all kinds of protection to the miners.

He further directed that the concerned departments should also fulfill their responsibilities to prevent such incidents.

Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident as per law, Chief Minister said.

CM expresses grief over demise of Journalist Zulfiqar father

Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of father of senior Journalist Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear

this irreparable loss with fortitude.