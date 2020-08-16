CM to inaugurate Chakdara-Chitral Motorway soon

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The Pakistan Tehrek Insaf Overseas South Region president and a social activist Rahim Shah Akhunkhel has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mehmood Khan will inaugurate the Chakdara Chitral Motorway along with other development projects in three months time.

Talking to local journalists at his Mandish Khall residence on Sunday, he said the CM has directed the concerned officials to prepare a feasibility report of the project.

He said that he had a one on one meeting with the chief minister at Peshawar a few days ago during which the latter told him that formal approval of the project had been given.

The activist said that Chakdara, Osakai and five kilometer tunnel in Laram Dara hill to Rabat had been included in phase one of the Chakdara Chitral Motorway.

He said that Dir, Chitral, Maidan, Jandol and Bajaur would be included in its phase II. He said the communication and works department had been tasked to prepare the feasibility report within the next 90 days after which the chief minister would inaugurate the project.

He said the CM had also promised to announce establishment of a cadet college, inclusion of Shahi in Lower Dir and Jaz Banda in Upper Dir in the government tourism development plan. The PTI activist asked the opposition parties and the civil society to avoid politicizing the Chakdara Chitral motorway project and wait till its implementation.

PEOPLE LAWYERS’ FORUM: Advocate Riaz Ahmad was elected as divisional president and Ikram Khan as general secretary for the People Lawyers’ Forum Malakand Division. The election was held at the Chakdara fishing hut under the supervision of advocate Muhammad Salim Yousafzai. District and tehsils’ presidents and general secretaries from Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Wari, Swat, Bunir and Dargai bars took part in the election. The participants elected Riaz Ahmad as PLF divisional president while Ikram Khan as its general secretary.

The gathering also constituted an election committee for provincial bar council elections.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor, University of Malakand Prof Dr Gul Zaman formally approved the plan of the Journalism and Mass Communication department to establish an Educational FM radio and TV Studio as part of the higher education commission’s projects. A meeting in this regard was held at the varsity here the other day. The in-charge of Journalism and Mass communication department Fida Khan briefed the VC on the plan and said it would make the department more market-oriented by helping students attain practical skills in electronic and print media apart from equipping them with the knowledge of the new media.

The VC approved the plan and directed the concerned officials to speed up work on the plan. The VC also gave approval to the plans of launching a monthly newspaper to help students at the JMC department attain practical skills in connection with print media.