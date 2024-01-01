CM told KP PA to stage protest if Centre didn’t pay

PESHAWAR (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur told the provincial assembly that the promise made with people of merged districts is being broken, adding if they do not get their right this year, the KP government would react in this regard.

Addressing the wind up speech of the budget for financial year 2024-25, in Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that a pany did recieve so how the law and order situation can be restored. He said that if the rights of the province and tribal people are not given, then the provincial government will protest.

He said that the provincial government is taking tangible steps for promotion of health sector, adding will keep more money for health card. He informed the House that 156,000 medical operations have been done since the holy month Ramadan. He said that more than five hundreds and fifty projects will be completed this year that were going on for years but were not being completed.

He said that the development budget is Rs416 billion, will work in every part of the province on a priority basis. He said that developmental work will be done through elected representatives. The chief minister said that the developmental schemes of the federal government should be completed on priority basis otherwise the provincial government will stage protest.

He said that the federal government is also thinking of cutting in the higher education sector that is injustice with the province. We demand that our share in this sector should be increased instead of cutting to provide more opportunities of education to people, said the chief minister. Money has been earmarked for Ehsaas Hunar, Ehsaas Program, Ehsaas Young Programme, he said.

“Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur further told the House that the electricity issues are also being discussed with federal government. WAPDA officials are involved in electricity theft, people do not steal. We will now take the province towards solarisation. Government schools, colleges, universities, government offices, government buildings will be transferred to solar.”

He said that the provincial government will provide free solar system for the poors. He said that 156 to 162 feeders are where huge load shedding is taking place. Austerity is essential, no more extravagance on public money will be tolerated, said the chief minister.

“The law and order situation is in front of everyone, but unfortunately the federations are not giving money. We have given seven billion rupees to the police in limited resources. The sacrifices made by our army, police and people should be appreciated.” A plot of five marles will be given to the families of all the martyred security personnel in the government housing society, Gandapur told the House.

He said that we will make effective legislation to end the scourge of drugs from the society. He said that strict legislation will also be passed to eradicate corruption. Regarding cipher verdict, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the release of PTI founder is a victory for truth. I want to ask who is guilty of the punishment the captain was awarded in this case?

The makers of this false case should be exposed and punished should be given to them, he said. He said that PTI founder was punished on the clock in Tosha Khana. He said that here is one law for us, another law for others. “Party chief was fighting for the same thing that they want to make one Pakistan and not two. Sometimes certificates of treason and sometimes terrorism are being given.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Liaqat Ali Khan said that terrorists are organizing again in my constituency Dir. We can’t take more dead bodies of doctors, scholars and citizens, said Liaqat Ali. I was also targeted by terrorism in the past, Liaqat Ali said. IGP and security officials should take notice and maintain the law and order situation in Dir, Liaqat Ali added.

Provincial Forest Minister Fazle Hakim while supporting Liaqat Ali said that terrorists were organized again and all the people were worried. He demanded strictly measures to eliminate terrorism. Similarly, the opposition and treasury benches demanded probe and punishment in death of Musa Khan student of the University of Malakand. later, the Speaker Babar Salim Swati adjourned the proceedings till June 12, at 2pm.