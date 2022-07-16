CM visits flood hit areas, special packages announced

F.P. Report

TANK / KARAK: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday visited the flood affected area of Pai and gave away compensation cheques to the victims.

Flash floods had played havoc in village Pai, Nandoor, Daraki and other neighboring villages of Kundi Circle when most of the houses were inundated by flood and two persons including a kid lost their lives, a few days back.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the Provincial Relief Minister Iqbal Wazir, former federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division and Sector Commander Frontier Corps South. Deputy Commissioner Tank, Hamidullah Khattak gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister about the devastation of flood caused in Pai and other villages.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan distributed Compensation cheques among the flood affectees. The Minister further announced a total compensation of eight lakh for the heirs of those who lost lives, four lakhs and one lakh and sixty thousand respectively for the victims whose houses were damaged completely and partially during the flood.

Addressing a large public gathering at Pai, Mahmood Khan said that he had heartiest sympathies to the victims and the provincial incumbent government would take every possible step for the early recovery and rehabilitation of the flood hit areas. The Provincial premier also announced a special package of PKR 200/- million for the rehabilitation and improvement of village Pai.

CM announced the construction of an 8000 ft long “Protection Bund (wall)” around the village to protect it from floods. The Chief Minister further noted that he had ordered the Deputy Commissioner and other authorities concerned to complete the assessment at earliest and present him a report so that early measures are taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructures.

On this occasion, Mahmood Khan also announced PKR 750/- million for the construction of Tank Zam Dam, saying the long standing issue of scarcity of potable water of Tank city will come to an end in an approximate period of 10 months after completion of the Dam. He underlined that a 20 Kilometer pipeline would also be fixed to provide water to the city from the Dam. Mahmood Khan announced a special package of PKR 500/- million for the uplift of the district and hoped for the earliest completion of already tendered 30 tube wells to overcome the water crises of the district.

Taking hard on the local political representation, Mahmood Khan said that an overview of Tank from his helicopter revealed the depilated condition of roads to him, saying the local political representation (MPA & MNA) were all responsible for this. It is worth mentioning here that both seats of Provincial and National Assembly from District Tank were won by JUI-F in the general elections of 2018.

And, the incumbent federal minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood represents the electoral constituency of district Tank in the National Assembly. Earlier, the Chief Minister was received by the District President PTI Irfan Khan Kundi, Haji Sher Bahadar, Farhan Hakeem and other party workers and local elders upon his arrival at the village Pai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Member National Assembly Shahid Ahmed Khattak along with Tehsil Mayor Sajjad Ahmed Khan visited the flood-affected district of Karak, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister visited the affected houses in Chokara Amin Khel and assessed the damages! visited the flood-affected areas in Takht Nusrati Tehsil and assessed the damages, the Chief Minister distributed checks of three lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased. An announcement was also made per capita, four lakh rupees per house for completely damaged houses and one lakh 60 thousand rupees per house for partially damaged houses. Instructions to estimate the damages and prepare a report, the Chief Minister also announced a special package.

The provincial government will help the victims in every possible way, we will face the situation despite the difficult financial conditions, solving the problems of the people is the manifesto of PTI and the vision of Imran Khan, Mehmood Khan, relief department for providing services in a better way.

And I pay tribute to other relevant institutions, the instructions of the Prime Minister to the relevant authorities to conduct an indiscriminate operation against encroachments on rivers and canals, if there were no encroachments, 80% of the damage would have been avoided, to completely eliminate the encroachments on natural waterways. Yes, Provincial Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Pakhtun Yar, former Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak and government officials were also present on this occasion!