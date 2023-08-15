CM visits LDA’s one-window cell, listens to public complaints

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA)’s one-window cell on Tuesday, where he engaged with visitors to inquire about the status of their applications.

During interactions with citizens, concerns were raised regarding delays in the processing of their applications. In response, the CM promptly called the relevant officials and instructed them to ensure the timely disposal of pending applications. In his commitment to addressing citizens grievances, Mohsin Naqvi issued immediate directives to resolve the complaints of individuals on the spot. He underscored that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be provided to senior citizens at their residences without delay. Additionally, he outlined plans for the establishment of a streamlined system to deliver complete documents to other citizens directly at their doorstep, further enhancing convenience.

Emphasizing the importance of catering to expatriate Pakistanis, the chief minister directed the in-charge of the one-window cell to address complaints from overseas citizens within ten days instead of the previously stipulated two weeks.

During the visit, concerns were also raised by citizens regarding the need for repeated visits to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office for verification purposes. In response, the CM assured citizens that he would liaise with the federal government to establish an FBR counter within the LDA One-Window Cell.

Highlighting measures to enhance citizens accessibility, Mohsin Naqvi noted that the operational hours of the one-window cell have been extended, with the facility now operating in two shifts until 9:00 pm. The chief minister’s prompt responsiveness to citizens’ concerns and his commitment to improving facilities at the one-window cell were met with gratitude by those in attendance.

Nation showcased unparalleled display of unity on Independence Day: CM: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the nation had showcased an unparalleled display of unity and consensus on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, underscoring the nation’s remarkable character. In a media statement, he emphasised that vibrant nations commemorate their independence with unwavering national fervor and determination.

The caretaker chief minister said the judiciary, military authorities, civil administration, police, and various other institutions wholeheartedly participated in the Independence Day celebrations, sending a resounding message of unity and solidarity. The CM praised and acknowledged the commendable efforts put forth by provincial ministers, administration, police and other departments in orchestrating the Independence Day festivities.

It was indeed heartening to observe that an atmosphere of tranquillity prevailed throughout the province during the Independence Day events, allowing the populace to engage and revel in the jubilation of freedom actively, he noted.

Expressing his sentiments, he lauded the diligent commitment of the police, administration and line departments in upholding a peaceful ambience. He highlighted the noteworthy contribution of the cabinet committee on law and order, alongside law enforcement agencies, in organising comprehensive arrangements for establishing a serene environment. The CM underscored the commendable roles played by the police, administration, and line departments in creating a harmonious milieu. Furthermore, he highlighted the collaborative effort of provincial ministers, civil administration, police, and other stakeholders who worked cohesively as a unified team.

CM condoles death of singer Asad Abbas: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of singer Asad Abbas.

In a statement, he extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and stated that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Asad Abbas. The CM also prayed for rest to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.