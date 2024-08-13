CM visits Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s house in Mian Channu, presents Rs 100m cheque

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s house in a neighbouring village of Mian Channu on Tuesday, and presented a cheque worth Rs 100 million and a key of Honda Civic car registered with special number ‘PAK 92.97’.

The CM also gave a cheque worth Rs 5 million to his coach Salman Iqbal Butt, and congratulated his coach and teacher, said a handout issued here.

CM Maryam Nawaz hugged and congratulated Arshad Nadeem’s mother Razia Parveen on reaching his house. She was warmly welcomed by Olympian Arshad Nadeem and his family on her arrival in their village 101-15L.

The CM made Arshad Nadeem’s mother sit with her and talked to her for a long. She went inside the house and met Arshad Nadeem’s family and congratulated them on his remarkable victory in the Olympics. She also took photos and selfies with his family.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Arshad Nadeem has brought unprecedented happiness to the nation.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem and his parents termed the arrival of the Chief Minister to their house a great honour.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem reminisced about his Olympics memories and shared his efforts with the Chief Minister.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Amir Hayat Haraj and Pir Aslam Bodla accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, ACS South, AIG South, Secretary Sports, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officers were also present.