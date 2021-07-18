CNG, non-export sectors in Punjab, KP face gas suspension

LAHORE (TLTP): The supply of natural gas to CNG stations and non-export industries in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been suspended till July 20 as a severe gas crisis grips the country.

According to sources, the SUi Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has suspended gas supply in order to provide uninterrupted supply to the power sector for electricity generation. Sources further said that RLNG supply is being diverted to the power sector due to shortage of gas as well as furnace oil.

Around 150 to 200MMCFD of gas supply to the CNG and general industry was shut in a bid to fulfil demand of the gas-fired power plants. The SNGPL has increased gas supply to these power plants by 750 MMCFD.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had restored gas supply to to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector, textile, cement, paper, fertilisers and food industries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on July 05 last.

On the other hand, the All Pakistan CNG association severely criticised the SNGPL in particular and the government in general for suspending supply to stations again on the pretext of shortage or fulfilling the needs of domestic and power sectors.

“On July 5, the CNG stations resumed the operation after seven days. But now, they (the company) have again suspended supply for an indefinite period. It is highhandedness with thousands of employees associated with this business directly or indirectly,” the association’s group leader Ghiyas Piracha lamented. “They neither allow us formally to import gas (LNG) on our own nor supply us regularly. They have crushed us,” he said.

It merits mentioning that the SNGPL (Punjab chapter) didn’t issue any notice/notification regarding closure of gas supply.

The SNGPL had earlier on June 28 announced complete closure of supply till July 5 to non-export industries – CNG stations, cement and two fertilizer companies (Fatima Fertilizers and Agritech) following a decline in gas availability, low pressure in the system and dry docking of LNG terminals.

On the other hand, the SNGPL (KP chapter) issued a notification about suspension of gas supply/load management. “We wish to inform that in line with the directions of the ministry and in order to manage gas loads on our system, it has been decided to suspend supply to all CNG stations and general industries till improvement in the situation,” reads a notification.