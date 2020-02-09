CNG stations reopen in Sindh for 12 hours

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh province have reopened for 12 hours after the closure of 168 hours from Sunday.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the fuel stations across the province were opened for 12 hours from 7:00 am on Sunday.

Gas supply resumed at CNG stations in Karachi as well as other parts of the province at 7 am, which will remain open until 7 pm, according to Sui Southern Gas Supply Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

The SSGC said that any further decision to open the gas stations in the province are linked with the availability of gas pressure.

The gas supply at the CNG stations has suffered during the winter season due to excessive use. Amid low gas pressure, the SSGC has rescheduled the opening of CNG stations in the province bringing it down from the opening of the stations for four days in a week to two days and that even for 12-hours or even less than that.

On January 11, the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) have announced to hold a protest at the office of Sui Southern Gas Company in Karachi over continuous closure of CNG stations in the city.

The AKTI President Irshad Bukhari said that Sindh-produced gas fulfils the gas needs of 70 percent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province. “Instead of producing gas, the SSGC has shut down gas supply in the province,” he said.