Coalition govt responsible for economic turmoil: Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has said inflation is touching sky-high in Pakistan during the tenure of the coalition government. PTI is now being blamed for the present turmoil, if this was the case, then why did the ‘imported government’ conspire to come into power?, said Imran Khan in a press conference on Tuesday.

The PTI chairman said inflation has taken over the country due to the wrong policies of the PML-N-led coalition government. The people of the country are protesting against record inflation and increasing loadshedding problems and the government using force against peaceful protestors.

The former prime minister said the economic condition is worsening with every passing day after the ouster of the PTI government through ‘foreign conspiracy’. They came into power to get rid of Rs1,100 billion corruption cases and get NRO-2, Imran Khan added.

He recalled that IMF was demanding to increase fuel and electricity prices, but his government did not bow down to the demands of the funds and continued negotiations. Even IMF said Pakistan’s economy was on the right path, he added and asked what went wrong in the last 2 months that every sector is going down?

He reiterated that fair and transparent general elections are the only solution to steer the country out of the present turmoil. The ousted prime minister said he has never seen a partial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in his life. Terming Hamza Shahbaz, an illegal Punjab CM, Imran Khan claimed efforts are underway for rigging in the Punjab by-polls to ensure the rule of the Hamza government. Inviting the people to attend a peaceful protest on Saturday evening in Islamabad, Imran Khan said he will lead the peaceful protest by himself.

PTI leaders get interim bail

LAHORE: Anti-terrorism Court heard the case of vandalism by PTI leaders in their long march to Islamabad. PTI leaders have been granted interim bail till July 19 by the court on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court judge Abhar Gull approved the pre-arrest bails of PTI leaders. Earlier, the ATC in Lahore had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former ruling party’s leaders at the request of Shahdara police station under charges of damaging public property, torturing police officials, and creating chaos during the party’s long march to Islamabad on May 25.