Coalition partners to lock horns in Karachi by-poll contest

F.P. Report

KARACHI: By-Election on 35 national and provincial assemblies across the country will be held today, on Sunday, however in Karachi the coalition partners – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – are going to contest for NA-243, which was vacated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Head of the Fixit campaign, Alamgir Khan Mehsud, who has been claiming to be non-partisan despite having remained president of the Insaf Student federation (ISF), is contesting from the platform of ruling PTI, whereas Amir Chishti from the MQM-P is also in race, which is highly unlikely to be like the one sided contest in general elections.

Former MQM-P Chief Farooq Sattar has spoken against the nomination of Chishti, which is likely to impact the voter bank of his party.

The Mustafa Kamal led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) is also in the race.

Seats up for elections include 11 from National Assembly, 11 from Punjab Assembly, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two each from Sindh and Balochistan.

In Lahore’s NA-131 constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khawaja Saad Rafiq will face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Humayun Akhtar.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is PML-N’s candidate from NA-124. His opponent in the constituency is PTI’s Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Over 9.9 million ballot papers have been printed for the by-elections and handed over to presiding officers of all polling stations.

Over five million registered voters, about 2.3 million women and over 2.7 million men, will exercise their right to vote. Overseas Pakistanis will vote for the first time in the by-polls.

7,489 polling stations have been set-up out which 1,727 have been declared as ‘highly sensitive’.

On Thursday, the ECP constituted 27 monitoring teams to monitor the by-polls.

The teams will examine the distribution of polling equipment and training of the polling staff. On the day of the by-polls, the teams will also monitor security arrangements, the result transmission system (RTS) and votes of the overseas Pakistanis in addition to the process of tabulation and compilation of results.

