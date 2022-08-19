COAS administers polio drops to children

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday administered polio drops to children as nation-wide anti-polio campaign was launched today amid more than dozen cases being reported in the country since May.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Emergency Operations Centre and administered polio drops to the children to encourage parents nationwide to join the campaign against the crippling disease. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the nationwide anti-polio vaccination drive with an aim to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif kicked off the anti-polio drive by administrating drops of polio vaccine to children under five years of age at the Prime Minister’s House. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and representatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier vowed to get the country free from polio, which he said was affecting the children in some areas. He urged the parents not to miss getting their children administered the polio drops and support the government’s goal to make Pakistan polio-free.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s commitment to ending polio and emphasised the role of the government leaders, health workers, and parents to ensure that the disease never paralyzed a child jointly.

