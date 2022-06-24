COAS appriciates PN’s role

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the Pakistan Navy’s ‘vital’ role in defending the maritime borders, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Army Chief visited the Naval War College in Lahore, where he laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The army chief addressed participants of 51 Naval Staff Course & faculty members. COAS Bajwa pointed out that the Pakistan Navy has a proud history of valour and sacrifices as a formidable force and has always come up to the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers.

During his address, COAS Bajwa focused on the geostrategic environment, national security challenges and countermeasures. The Army chief also highlighted the role of Armed Forces in tackling national security challenges. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised the quality of training of officers in Lahore’s Naval War College. Earlier upon arrival, he was received by Rear Admiral Shafaat Ali Khan.

Related