COAS Asim Munir deplores attacks on military installations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday asserted that the recent attacks on military installations were intolerable.

An award distribution ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in honor of martyrs and ex-service men, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir had awarded military honours to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their bravery and outstanding service to the nation during operations.

51 officers were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military). 22 officers and jawans were awarded the Tamga-e-Basalat , and two jawans were awarded the United Nations Special Medal.

A large number of senior officers of the Pakistan Army and families of martyrs participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, COAS said, “Undoubtedly we live in a free atmosphere due to the sense of duty and great sacrifices of the martyrs, The sacrifices of the martyrs and the services of the Ghazis are our valuable assets and capital of pride”.

He said, “The Pakistan Army as an institution always remembers every person associated with it and their families, and our relationship as a family is proud and exemplary”.

“Every soldier and officer of the Pakistan Army puts his duties and responsibilities first above all regional, linguistic, and political biases and distinctions. A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country,” he maintained.

The COAS termed the recent attacks on military installations, memorials, and martyrs’ shelters as extremely deplorable and said that they are intolerable.

The Army Chief also announced that Pakistan Martyrs Day would be celebrated on May 25.