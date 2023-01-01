COAS Asim Munir vows to bring perpetrators of May 9 riots to justice

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir vowed that those involved in vandalism and arson during May 9 protests would be brought to book.

The declaration came during his visit to the Sialkot Garrison, where he paid tribute to the martyrs and emphasised the importance of preparedness to combat various challenges, including propaganda warfare.

Accompanied by Corps Commander Gujranwala, General Syed Asim Munir visited the martyrs’ memorial and laid a floral wreath, honoring the sacrifice and valor of fallen soldiers.

The visit aimed to show respect and gratitude towards the martyrs and their families, reinforcing the commitment of the state and armed forces to prioritise their well-being.

Highlighting the significance of martyrs in Pakistan’s history, General Syed Asim Munir asserted that their memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of the people. He strongly condemned any act of disrespect towards the martyrs and their memorials, emphasising that such actions will not be tolerated.

The army chief praised the dedication, high morale, and professionalism exhibited by the formations during his visit. He urged the troops to remain focused on their preparedness, especially in countering propaganda warfare and other potential challenges to national security.

The statement released by the Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army (ISPR) quoted General Syed Asim Munir, stating, “The state and armed forces hold the utmost respect and dignity for all the martyrs. We place their sacrifices above everything else, and no one will be allowed to desecrate their memory.”