COAS attends funeral of martyred soldiers in Peshawar Garrison

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The funeral prayers of martyred Army soldiers has been offered in Peshawar Garrison on Saturday.

The bodies were shifted to their hometowns where they will be laid to rest with military protocols.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, servicemen and civil officials participated in the funeral prayers. COAS, while paying tribute to their sacrifices for the country, said that their sacrifices has further strengthened the morale of the Army Jawans and they will continue their fight against Khawarij until they are wipe out from the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the armed forces, six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in North Waziristan. Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was also martyred as well as five other soldiers in the clash.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Army, Lieutenant Colonel Shaukat belonged to Faisalabad district. The other martyred soldiers included Lance Naik Muhammadullah of Khyber district, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman was resident of Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Shahidullah of Tank, Lance Naik Yousuf Ali was resident of Orakzai district and Sepoy Jameel belonged to Swat.