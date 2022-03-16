COAS Bajwa, Bahrain commander agree to strengthen cooperation for regional peace

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with Bahrain’s Commander of the National Guard. Both the military leaders reiterated their desire to enhance their bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

According to an ISPR statement, General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies.

The COAS said Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain. Both reiterated the desire to further cement their bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation and successful border management.

Army Chief Gen Bajwa also held a meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Defence Maj Gen ® Bashir Salihi Magashi at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan views Nigeria as a key country in African continent and we appreciate Nigeria’s role towards regional peace.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.