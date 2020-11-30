COAS Bajwa, Chinese Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan and China have been standing together all along and their relations will be no different in wake of future challenges.

He was talking to Minister of National Defence of China General Wei Fenghe in Rawalpindi today.

General Bajwa thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums. He said Pakistan Army greatly values its time-tested and brotherly relations with China.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for CPEC projects.

Later on, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Minister of National Defence, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.