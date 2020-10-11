COAS Bajwa condemns killing of Maulana Adil Khan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on the assassination of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He strongly condemned the incident and termed it an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan’s enemies.

The COAS directed all out support to civil administration to bring the criminals to justice.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday.

Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Resultantly, Maulana Adil and his driver suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.