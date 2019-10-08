COAS Bajwa discusses regional security with Chinese military’s top brass

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited People’s Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters and met the top brass of the Chinese military.

The media wing of military wing, said that the COAS visited PLA headquarters today and held separate meetings with the PLA commander and the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa discussed the current situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and matters relating to regional security. The Army Chief apprised the Chinese military leadership regarding the ongoing atrocities in IOJK.

General Bajwa urged Indian authorities to respect the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) for Kashmir dispute besides ensuring the security of human rights of Kashmiris.

The Chinese military leadership expressed complete support to Pakistan’s stance on principle for Kashmir. They said that the gesture of Islamabad in the tensed situation is in the interest of peace.

The Army Chief reiterated that Pakistan desires regional peace but there would be no compromise to be made on honour and dignity of the country.

The spokesperson added that the Army Chief has also discussed Pakistan’s efforts for the establishment of peace in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Moreover, the military top brass from both sides agreed to further enhance defence cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had arrived in China on an official visit, ISPR reported.

The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said, “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China today (Monday) on an official visit.”

The statement said that the Army Chief will meet Chinese military leadership including PLA Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and Commander Southern Theater Command.