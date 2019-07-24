COAS Bajwa, Mike Pompeo discusses regional security, Afghan peace process

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his visit to the US State Department.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said that COAS Bajwa and Pompeo discussed regional security issues and Afghan peace process.

In the meeting, the importance of an Afghan-led process and Afghan-controlled solution were noted, according to the ISPR.

In another tweet, the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying: “Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values.”

The COAS also met the top US military leadership during his visit to Pentagon.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was given a 21-gun salute.