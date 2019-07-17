COAS Bajwa, PM Imran Khan discusses security situation of country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan discussed the security situation of the country on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan talking to a delegation of US-Pakistan Business Council which called on him led by Dr. Mahmood Khan assured of viable and burgeoning investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The government is fully determined to extend all possible facilities to the investors and business community said the Prime Minister in the meeting.