COAS Bajwa, Qatari FM discuss regional security

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the regional security on Saturday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement and it said that matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed in the meeting of Qatar’s FM and COAS.

During the meeting COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan believes in peace and it will continue to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability.

Qatari FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the Qatari FM met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi where the two discussed bilateral relations and matters pertaining to mutual interest.

