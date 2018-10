F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Director General (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has informed that the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached London.

General Ghafoor shared the information on his social media, he said that COAS is in London on an official visit during which he will meet the United Kingdom’s civil and military leadership.

Last week, the army chief met the king of Jordan, Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain, during his three-day visit to the country.

Advertisements