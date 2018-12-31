COAS Bajwa, Saudi Asst. Defence Minister discuss regional security

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister for Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to details, the military’s media wing reported that matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, including regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a history of strong and friendly bilateral ties. Earlier in December, President Dr. Arif Alvi met Saudi King Shah Salman and agreed to further strengthen relations between both the Islamic countries.

The two leaders met in Riyadh and discussed bilateral ties, regional situation and issues of mutual interest.

King Salman underscored the importance of time-tested Pak-Saudi relationship, and said that the relations between the two brotherly countries were excellent at all levels. He also commended the positive role played by Pakistani expatriates in the progress and development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On the occasion, President Arif Alvi lauded the progress made by the Kingdom under Vision 2030, adding that Pakistani expatriates would continue to play their positive role towards the development of both countries.