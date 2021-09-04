COAS Bajwa says Pakistan Army committed to Kashmir cause

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday and discussed with him the prevailing situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), both discussed unilateral steps being taken by India in the held territory and the situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

Paying rich tributes to the late Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the army chief said that he struggled for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris all his life selflessly.

General Bajwa also felicitated Sardar Niazi on taking office as AJK prime minister and expressed his best wishes for the stability of the state of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Niazi, on the other hand, praised Pakistan Army for its role in the provision of security and development of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

General Bajwa assured the AJK prime minister that the Pakistan Army stood by the Kashmiris as firm as a rock, and it would continue to support them till they achieved their right of self-determination.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation along with the current situation in Afghanistan.

The statement further cited that the two dignitaries also took up cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter-terrorism domain.

General Bajwa reiterated to work for peace and stability in Afghanistan and he also assured to support the establishment of an inclusive government in the neighbouring country.

Dominic Raab, during the meeting, said that diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan will be expanded at all levels. Pakistan played a key role in the current situation in Afghanistan, he said while commending Pakistan’s efforts in evacuations from Afghanistan.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country’s federal capital. Khan while discussing the current situation with British dignitary urged to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people. Khan also cautioned against the role of “spoilers”, both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilize the situation. He underlined the importance of a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and regional stability.