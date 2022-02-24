COAS Bajwa says Pakistan values its defence ties with Uzbekistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan particularly defence cooperation . Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.