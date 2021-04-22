COAS Bajwa says Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

According to ISPR, “Matters of regional security and Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.”

The COAS said that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, and “Our goal is to ensure lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

“Afghan Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s reconciliation efforts in Afghan Peace Process and said Pakistan provided excellent support to the Afghan peace process,” the ISPR statement reads.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil said, “Today I called on General Qamar Bajwa (COAS). Enhancing ties between the two brotherly countries, peace process, regional issues, and the latest developments related to the announcement of US troops withdrawal discussed. Appreciated the continued support of Pak for Afghan peace.”