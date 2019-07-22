COAS Bajwa to meet US military leadership in Pentagon

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon to have interaction with the military leadership of the United States, said by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

This he said while talking to media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DG ISPR said that COAS Bajwa would be accompanied by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday (today).

Major General Asif Ghafoor said internal security situation of Pakistan has been improved as sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results.

The DG ISPR said border control was much better after the erection of the security fence along Pak-Afghan border. He said border fence would help reduce terrorism-related incidents.

He said now the main focus of the security forces was the development in Balochistan and restructuring of terrorism affected areas in coordination with the civil administration.

He briefed the media regarding the spike in tensions with India in February early this year and the overall security situation of the country.

The DG ISPR lauded the role of media in highlighting positive image of the country abroad.