COAS Bajwa, UK commander discuss regional security

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: UK Commander Strategic Command General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the meeting matters of professional and mutual interest and regional security were discussed.

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that the Pakistan Army greatly valued its friendly relations with the United Kingdom.