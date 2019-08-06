COAS Bajwa vows to go to any extent to fulfill obligations towards Kashmiris’ struggle

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan will continue its support for Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and adding that Pakistan Army is prepared to go to “any extent to fulfill its obligations” in this regard.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement after Corps Commanders Conference which was presided over by General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at General Headquarters (GHQ) today on a single point agenda of the situation regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir.

ISPR statement added “The forum fully supported the government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir. Pakistan never recognized the sham Indian efforts to legalize its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; efforts which have now been revoked by India itself”.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard,” the ISPR quoted General Bajwa as saying.

The conference came a day after the Indian government abolished Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Modi-led government rushed through a presidential decree on Monday to abolish Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature. The move followed days of uncertainty in the region that began on Friday when New Delhi ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave “immediately”.

Meanwhile, a joint session of Parliament summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi also met at Parliament House in Islamabad earlier today to discuss the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday strongly condemned and rejected the Indian government’s move, saying that Indian-occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan,” the ministry said in a press release.

“As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” it added.