COAS calls on Qatar’s Emir Thani

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday who is on an official visit to Qatar called on Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional environment were discussed. COAS said that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood, which are being transformed into an enduring partnership. Both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields. Dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

