COAS calls on Saudi Crown Prince MBS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen-eral Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and 1st Deputy Prime Minster and Defence Minister, Prince Moham-med Bin Salman bin Abdul-aziz Al-Saud and Deputy Defence Minister Prince K-halid Bin Salman bin Abdu-laziz Al-Saud at Jeddah.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan was resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

During the meeting, m-atters of mutual interest, re-gional security situation in-cluding recent developme-nts in Afghan Peace Proc-ess, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regio-nal peace and connectivity were discussed, it added.

Crown Prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towa-rds regional peace and stability.

He also said that the relations between KSA and Pakistan were based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations would continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.