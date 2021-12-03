COAS condemns mob lynching of Srilankan national

RAWALPINDI (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condemned the murder of a Srilankan man in Sialkot and directed all out support to civil administration to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

The Army Chief in an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release said, “The cold blooded murder of Srilankan Mr Priyantha Kumara by a mob at Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful. “

He added that such extra judicial vigilantism could not be condoned at any cost.