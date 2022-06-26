COAS conferred King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence for contributions in defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official tour where he conferred upon King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the countries.

During the visit, COAS called on Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is also 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of KSA and Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at Jeddah, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received. During the meetings, matters of mutual interests, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional peace & stability were discussed.

The COAS said, “Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world”.

Both sides agreed upon enhancing defence cooperation in the fields of Joint Training, Air Defence, Counter-terrorism and Communication and Information domain.

They also agreed to further enhance cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood into enduring strategic partnership, being vital players in the region with significant responsibility towards unity of Muslim Ummah.

PM felicitates COAS on conferment of King Abdulaziz Medal: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended felicitation to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on conferment of ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence’ in recognition for his contributions to strengthening of defence ties between the brotherly countries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that it was a great honour for the people and the armed forces of Pakistan.

“Heartiest congratulations to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on conferment of King Abdulaziz Medal for his contributions to strengthening defence ties between our two brotherly countries. It is a great honour for the people and the armed forces of Pakistan,” the prime minister posted a tweet. The prime minister, in a related tweet, said that they considered KSA’s security as their own and resolved to further cementing of multifaceted bilateral ties between the two countries.

“We consider the security of Saudi Arabia as our own and are completely resolved to further cementing our multifaceted bilateral relationship including excellent defence cooperation,” he posted.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, has conferred upon Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence, for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between the two countries.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Sunday said that during an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the COAS called on Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili

at Jeddah.

