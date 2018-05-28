COAS congratulate Fata youth on merger of Fata in KP

F.P.Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday congratulated youth of FATA on the successful and historic merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while meeting with the representatives of FATA Youth Jirga, said ISPR.

COAS Bajwa commended motivation and passion of the youth in realization of this merger, and said that the mainstreaming shall bring enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development of the long-neglected and terrorism rid area, said the army’s media wing.

“The state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which youth has a great role to play. Focus on your peaceful endeavors, participate in political and democratic activities. We have achieved peace at a very high cost of blood and national exchequer and we shall never let it lose,” COAS said.

COAS lauded youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism. He valued their views regarding future of Pakistan.

He said that achievements through sacrifices of brave tribals are being consolidated while we transit from relative stability to enduring peace.

COAS also shared his engagement with Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border. He advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of Pakistan as they are the future leaders.

The Jirga acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for bringing back peace, stability and socio-economic development in the area. They also acknowledged COAS’s special interest towards mainstreaming the area.

COAS emphasized the representatives to be aware of inimical forces who wish to exploit fault lines and try to reverse our gains.

