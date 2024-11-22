COAS expresses resolve to protect Pakistan’s digital borders

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir says protection of Pakistan’s digital borders and the digital security of the people is the responsibility of the state.

Addressing the business community in Karachi today, he said that terrorism is backed by those who do illegal businesses, with certain elements behind them.

The Army Chief emphasized that we must always prioritize the country over personal interests as nothing, including politics, is above Pakistan.

Describing the state as a motherly figure, he said the value of the state should be understood by looking at the people of Libya, Iraq, and Palestine. He reminded the audience, “Remember, we have no identity other than Pakistan.”

Talking about challenges facing the nation, General Syed Asim Munir said no matter how difficult the situation may be, if we all stand together, nothing can harm us.

Encouraging Pakistani expatriates to bring their investments back home, he said through this move, the people will prosper, and the country will develop.

The Army Chief expressed his unwavering confidence in Pakistan’s bright and stable future, and said that the clouds of despair that loomed over the country one year ago, have now cleared.

General Asim Munir reaffirmed his belief that “despair is forbidden for Muslims,” and highlighted that all of Pakistan’s economic indicators are now positive. He expressed optimism that these indicators will further improve in the coming year.

The Army Chief also questioned those who had spread fears of economic default, saying, “Where are those who talked about default and spread despair? Shouldn’t they be held accountable for their actions?

General Syed Asim Munir emphatically stated that only Pakistanis can bring economic stability to Pakistan through a “bailout”.