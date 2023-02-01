COAS Gen Asim discusses regional security issues with US Central Command chief

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday met Commander of the US Central Command General Erik Kurilla.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday morning, General Asim, who is on an official visit to the United States, called on General Michael Erik Kurilla at Centcom Headquarters at Tampa Bay in Florida.

They held in-depth talks on matters of mutual interest, the Pakistan army’s media wing statement added.

During the meeting, both the generals pondered over cooperation in regional security matters.

Both sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between Centcom and Pakistan Army.

The COAS also visited Centcom Joint Operations Center.