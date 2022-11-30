COAS Gen Asim Munir calls on PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Wednesday.

Professional as well as matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting, which was the first after General Asim Munir assumed the office of Army Chief, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said. The Prime Minister congratulated General Asim Munir on the assumption of the office of COAS.

He said, “The nation is happy over your appointment as Army Chief. The relations of trust and love between the people and armed forces will further strengthen.” “The leadership of a competent officer like you will help further improve the professional development of the institution,” the Prime Minister maintained. COAS General Asim Munir thanked the Prime Minister.

Related