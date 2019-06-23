COAS Gen Bajwa at Lord’s to watch Pakistan-South Africa World Cup match

LONDON (Monitoring Desk): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived at the Lord’s cricket ground on Sunday to watch the Pakistan cricket team play against South in their key World Cup group stage match.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) accompanied the Pakistan army chief to the cricket stadium.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arriving at the Lord’s cricket ground to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match. The army chief is in the United Kingdom on an official visit for meetings with senior British civil-military leadership.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the critical must-win match of their World Cup campaign.

Pakistan currently sit on the ninth position on the points table, with three points after winning only one game out of their five games.

Pakistan have made two changes to their side with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa watching the Pakistan vs South Africa match at the Lord’s cricket ground on June 23, 2019.

Pakistan need to win their match against South Africa to stay alive in the tournament and have a chance of making it to the semi-finals stage.