COAS, Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi discuss matters of mutual interest

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan.

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

At the end Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.