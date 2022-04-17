COAS inquires about wellbeing of Major Haris at CMH Lahore

RAWALPINDI (INP): Chi-ef of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj-wa on Sunday visited Lah-ore Garrison. Upon his arr-ival, the COAS was receiv-ed by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz, ISPR said.

According to military m-edia wing, the Army Chief visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore and inquired about the wellbeing of Major Haris who was manhandled and injured in a road rage incident recently. COAS said that law will take its course. Perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. No one can be allowed to take law into their hands, COAS assured.

Later, COAS General Bajwa interacted with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions. COAS appreciated Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training. He said that Misinformation and propaganda threatens state integrity requiring timely and unified response to effectively counter speculations and rumours.

Army draw its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between army and population won’t be tolerated. The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed, Insha Allah, COAS concluded.

