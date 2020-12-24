COAS, ISI Chief met PM

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on PM of Pakistan at Islamabad today on Wednesday. Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and External and internal security situation was discussed.

Concern was expressed over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control came under discussion.

The top civilian and military leadership of Pakistan expressed, Its resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all costs.